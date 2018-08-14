CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hilarious, Inc.: 10 Mike Wazowski Memes You’ll Never Get Tired Of Laughing At

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mike Wazowski

Source: Getty / Getty

Every week, there’s a a new meme that’s so funny, whatever we were laughing at the week before becomes irrelevant. Shannon Sharpe had the entire Internet laughing out loud just last week.

 

But there’s a new hilarious viral photo making it’s rounds that absolutely no one saw coming. Folks are recalling lyrics from their younger days using the hilariously serious singing image of Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

 

Some of them are so relatable, you’ll feel like you wrote it:

 

Others will have you wishing you were in middle school again:

 

Hit the flip to check out some of the funniest ones.

 

Hilarious, Inc.: 10 Mike Wazowski Memes You’ll Never Get Tired Of Laughing At was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj & Safaree
#WordEyeHeard: Safaree Says Nicki Minaj Stabbed Him…? [TWEETS]
 2 hours ago
08.14.18
#BijouStarFiles: Kanye West Says He Would SMASH His…
 3 hours ago
08.14.18
Here’s What We Found Out On Set Of…
 4 hours ago
08.14.18
SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3
#WordEyeHeard: Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Goes #1 on Billboard…
 5 hours ago
08.14.18
You Care: Nicki Minaj and Funkmaster Flex End…
 6 hours ago
08.14.18
Demi Lovato’s Overdose Caused By Freebased Oxy Laced…
 7 hours ago
08.14.18
Hilarious, Inc.: 10 Mike Wazowski Memes You’ll Never…
 7 hours ago
08.14.18
Kendrick Lamar Joins Made In America Festival Lineup
 7 hours ago
08.14.18
50 Cent Answers HipHopDX Lawsuit, Says Freedom Of…
 8 hours ago
08.14.18
Take A Knee For Pops: Dak Prescott’s Dad…
 8 hours ago
08.14.18
Nick Cannon Preps Bay Area Crime Drama ‘The…
 9 hours ago
08.14.18
Ja Rule & Ashanti Deliver First Taste Of…
 10 hours ago
08.14.18
Quavo Wins $10K Bet With Drake For Hitting…
 10 hours ago
08.14.18
Nicki Minaj Is Betrayed By Her Kingdom In…
 10 hours ago
08.14.18
Wiz Khalifa ft. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic,” DJ…
 22 hours ago
08.13.18
Childish Gambino To Headline Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Issa…
 22 hours ago
08.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close