WordEyeHeard: Safaree Says Nicki Minaj Stabbed Him…? [TWEETS]

Safaree recently addressed Nicki Minaj’s comments she made towards him, and now he’s revealed that Minaj allegedly cut him with a knife, which forced him to have to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Safaree tweeted “Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail.”
Minaj fired back via Twitter saying “U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying.”
Tweets below.
Nicki seems to have deleted all her tweets, but you can see some screenshots at VladTV
