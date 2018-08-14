CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Safaree Says Nicki Minaj Stabbed Him…? [TWEETS]

2013 BET Awards - Backstage

Source: Jason Merritt/BET / Getty

Safaree recently addressed Nicki Minaj’s comments she made towards him, and now he’s revealed that Minaj allegedly cut him with a knife, which forced him to have to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Safaree tweeted “Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail.”

Minaj fired back via Twitter saying “U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying.

Tweets below.

Nicki seems to have deleted all her tweets, but you can see some screenshots at VladTV

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , nicki minaj safaree beef , nicki minaj safaree twitter beef , nicki minaj twitter , safaree twitter

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Nicki Minaj & Safaree
photos
