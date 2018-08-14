CLOSE
Quavo Wins $10K Bet With Drake For Hitting Half-Court Shot

Meek Mill Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

KANSAS CITY, MO – Drake apparently left Kansas City’s Sprint Center $10,000 lighter. On Sunday (August 12), the night the Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour kicked off, Drake challenged Quavo to a friendly game of basketball.

At some point, the 6 God bet the Migos rapper $10,000 he couldn’t make a half-court shot. But, Quavo surprised everyone when he sunk it.

Quavo posted the money shot in an Instagram video, which he titled “Shooting For 10 Bandz.” His recently released single, “Lamb Talk,” played in the background.

