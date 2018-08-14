CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Is Betrayed By Her Kingdom In “Ganja Burn” Video

Via | HipHopDX

Nicki Minaj is continuing the Queen album campaign with a video for “Ganja Burn,” the first track on the project.

Directed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the visual begins with a few paragraphs telling a fictional tale about an ancient queen who was betrayed by her kingdom.

The video then cuts to Minaj in a desert where she’s adorned in the same garb featured on the Queen album cover.

