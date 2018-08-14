CLOSE
McDonald’s Investing $448 Million in Modernizing Texas Locations

McD Fries

Source: McDonald’s / McDonalds

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that the fast food chain is investing $448 million in 2018 and 2019 to modernize 840 restaurants across Texas. This includes extensive remodeling, the addition of new technology and even changes to the parking lots.

More than $6 billion is being spent to update McDonald’s restaurants nationwide by 2020, and the chain has already added McDelivery and Uber Eats options at more than 5,000 locations. McDonald’s promises that the changes will ultimately lead to a “more fun, modern experience.”

“This is an exciting time for McDonald’s, and we’re proud to be investing nearly $448 million to provide a new experience, look and feel for guests at 840 McDonald’s locations across Texas,” said Dallas area franchisee Lisa Dribben. “We are also pleased that our modernization supports local architecture, engineering and construction jobs.”

The upcoming changes include:

  • redesigned dining areas with new furniture and “locally inspired decor.”
  • refreshed exterior designs.
  • digital self-order kiosks.
  • remodeled countertops for table service.
  • digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru lanes.
  • expanded McCafe counters.
  • designated parking areas for mobile ordering’s curbside pickup.

McDonald’s said that the self-order kiosks “empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want,” and that table servicewill offer guests “the opportunity to relax while their food is being made.” The chain did not say which restaurants are being converted, or when to expect each change to start appearing.

“I’m proud of today’s investment by McDonald’s that will inject nearly half a billion dollars into the Texas economy,” added Gov. Greg Abbott in a statement Tuesday. “When businesses succeed, Texas succeeds, and we will continue to create an environment that allows companies like McDonald’s and others to thrive in the Lone Star State.”

via CBSDFW

The Latest:

