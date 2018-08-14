CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Travis Scott's 'Astroworld' Goes #1 on Billboard 200

SXSW 2013 Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Andy Sheppard / Getty

Travis Scott made fans wait a bit for this third solo set Astroworld, and it appears the length of time between albums paid off handsomely. The Houston rapper earned his second #1 album debut on the Billboard 200, making for the second-largest debut of the year.

Billboard reports:

The set — which was released Aug. 3 via Cactus Jack/Grand Hustle/Epic Records — earned 537,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Aug. 9, according to Nielsen Music. Of that total, 270,000 were driven by traditional album sales — the second-biggest sales week of 2018.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). The new Aug. 18-dated chart (where Astroworld launches at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard’s websites on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Of Astroworld’s total units, 261,000 are SEA units, 6,000 are TEA units, and 270,000 are traditional album sales.

As noted by the outlet, Drake’s Scorpion owns 2018’s highest-charting debut thus far.

Salute to Cactus Jack!

via HipHopWired

