While Dak Prescott prepares for the upcoming NFL football season and concurrently caping for “owner” Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has other issues to contend with. Over the weekend, Prescott’s father was arrested for marijuana possession but don’t worry, the old man wasn’t pushing heavy weight or anything.

Dallas News‘ Sports Day blog reports:

The father of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was arrested Saturday in South Texas on a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge, according to KFDM News in Beaumont.

Nathaniel Prescott, 57, was arrested about 4 p.m. Saturday on Highway 87 in Orange County, Texas, after he was pulled over by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

The state trooper discovered marijuana in the pocket of the driver’s side door of the Cadillac Escalade, according to KFDM News. He was taken to the Orange County Jail and later posted $500 bond and was released.

Dak Prescott, who is with the Cowboys for training camp in Oxnard, Calif., declined comment as did his dad. But now we’re wondering if Prescott is ready to peacefully protest now that his dad got popped for pot.

Photo: Orange County Sherriff’s Office

Take A Knee For Pops: Dak Prescott’s Dad Popped For Weed was originally published on hiphopwired.com

