50 Cent Answers HipHopDX Lawsuit, Says Freedom Of Speech Threatened

HHDX filed a $3 million lawsuit against the rapper and business mogul over calling the site's report on him "fake news."

Source: STARZ’s ‘Power’ Premiere – Arrivals Featuring: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Where: Washington DC, District Of Columbia, United States When: 08 Jun 2017 Credit: WENN.com

If anyone thought 50 Cent was going to go away quietly regarding his legal tussle with HipHopDX, they’ve got another thing coming. The rapper and business mogul born Curtis Jackson has answered HHDX’s $3 million lawsuit, saying they’re violating his freedom of speech rights after he branded the site “fake news” over a report.

The Blast reports:

As The Blast first reported, HipHopDX.com is suing 50 and accusing him of tarnishing their reputation by branding them as “fake news” in an Instagram post earlier this year. The rapper actually sued them first, claiming they used a photo of his without permission.

The two sides are arguing over a story the site did about him claiming to have sold the trademark to “Get the Strap” to Bellator MMA, which the website said was not true.

In his response to the suit, 50 Cent claims the website is threatening his freedom of speech with their lawsuit, calling it “an affront to the fundamental protections to free speech by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.”

50 Cent says if the website is allowed to continue on with their lawsuit, it would “open a floodgate of defamation suits by news organizations against the very subjects of their news reports for simply criticizing or refuting the reports as ‘fake news.’”

While Fif is clearly lawyering up, it’s to be expected that HHDX will fire back as well. But the story that the outlet said wasn’t true seems to actually be in development if comments from 50 are to be believed.

Stay tuned.

Photo: WENN

50 Cent Answers HipHopDX Lawsuit, Says Freedom Of Speech Threatened was originally published on hiphopwired.com

