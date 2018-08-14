CLOSE
Entertainment News
Kendrick Lamar Joins Made In America Festival Lineup

Details are scant but the TDE superstar promises a "very special set' for the performance.

Source: Kendrick Lemar seen performing at Coachella Weekend 1 Day 2. Featuring: Kendrick Lamar Where: Indio, California, United States When: 17 Apr 2017 Credit: WENN.com

Kendrick Lamar has been added to an already stacked lineup for this year’s Made In America festival in Philadelphia. While details remain scant at the moment, the TDE superstar promises a “very special set” for the performance.

Variety reports:

Kendrick Lamar has been added to the already stacked lineup of Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival, which takes place on Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-2. No details were provided except an announcement stating that the festival will include a “very special set by” the Pulitzer Prize-winning MC, who was Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year in 2017.

Lamar joins a packed lineup that already features headliners Nicki Minaj and Post Malone along with Meek Mill, Diplo, Zedd, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Pusha T, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, Daniel Caesar, 6lack, Belly, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Sabrina Claudio, Jessie Reyez, Louis The Child, Tchami, Lil B, Gunna, Cashmere Cat, Snakehips, Juice WRLD, BlocBoy JB, SOB x RBE, Sheck Wes, SAINt JHN, Jay Park, Lil Skies, Saweetie, A$AP Twelvyy, Jai Wolf, TOKiMONSTA, Preme, White Reaper, Clairo, Show Me The Body, Code Orange, Turnstile, Saba, Anna Lunoe, Driver Era, Bloodpop, Injury Reserve, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Davido, Shoreline Mafia, Elohim, Petal, Kweku Collins, Odie, Maxo Kream, Lost Kings, Armani White, Amara La Negra, Buzzy Lee, Mir Fontane, Trouble, JPEGMAFIA, Tyla Yaweh, City Morgue, Louis Futon, Lophiile, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Orion Sun and Zahsosaa.

Based on some of K-Dot’s epic stage show productions of previous times, fans can expect more of the same for this big event.

Photo: WENN

