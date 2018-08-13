CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wiz Khalifa ft. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic,” DJ Muggs & MF Doom “Assassination Day” & More | Daily Visuals 8.13.18

Wiz Khalifa lives the dream and DJ Muggs and MF Doom got plans for the 2020 election. Today's Daily Visuals.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Wiz Khalifa might’ve gotten brolic practicing how to kick ass MMA style but ultimately he’s more a lover than a fighter.

He states as much in his Swae Lee assisted visuals to “Hopeless Romantic” in which the mixed martial artist emcee finds himself lamping in a land comprised of naked women. Talk about the land of milk and honey.

You can now count MF Doom amongst Kanye West’s rap peers who ain’t too pleased about his “MAGA” manner of thinking. For the animated visuals to DJ Muggs and MF Doom’s “Assassination Day,” the two imagine how the shooting of a 2020 Presidential candidate Kanye “MAGA” West would play out. Coooold blooded!

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dave East featuring BlocBoy JB, Bow Wow, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. SWAE LEE – “HOPELESS ROMANTIC”

DJ MUGGS & MF DOOM – “ASSASSINATION DAY”

DAVE EAST FT. BLOCBOY JB – “NO STYLIST”

BOW WOW – “THEY THINK I’M CRAZY”

ROSEWOOD BAPE – “MONOPOLY”

CMDWN FT. CHIEF KEEF & CA$TRO GUAPO – “ROXANNE”

FATHER FT. ABRA – “LOTTO”

DANDILA – “RED EYE TO NELLYVILLE”

KAZZE FT. DREEZY – “GOING NO WHERE”

Wiz Khalifa ft. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic,” DJ Muggs & MF Doom “Assassination Day” & More | Daily Visuals 8.13.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa ft. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic,” DJ…
 9 hours ago
08.13.18
Childish Gambino To Headline Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Issa…
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Travis Scott Goes #1 On Billboard 200 With…
 12 hours ago
08.13.18
Robert Glasper Goes In On Lauryn Hill, Talks…
 12 hours ago
08.13.18
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Atlanta,GA
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic” [New…
 13 hours ago
08.13.18
White Man Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Markeis…
 14 hours ago
08.13.18
Ruby Rose Deads Her Twitter Account After Batwoman…
 14 hours ago
08.13.18
Mother Of Nicki Minaj Gets Candid About Son’s…
 14 hours ago
08.13.18
Awkwafina & Crazy Rich Asians Cast Talk The…
 15 hours ago
08.13.18
Juelz Santana’s Trial Postponed As He Tries To…
 16 hours ago
08.13.18
10 items
Why Lyft Bae Kendrick Sampson Is Our MCM…
 16 hours ago
08.13.18
Cardiovascular Disease Ruled Cause Of Death For Chicago…
 16 hours ago
08.13.18
Whew, Chile: The Viral Moments You Missed From…
 18 hours ago
08.13.18
Idris Elba Pokes Fun At James Bond Role…
 19 hours ago
08.13.18
Frank Ocean Says Om’Mas Keith Lying About ‘Blond’…
 19 hours ago
08.13.18
Kanye West Denies Being “Stumped” By Jimmy Kimmel’s…
 22 hours ago
08.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close