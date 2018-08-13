Robert Glasper Goes In On Lauryn Hill, Talks August Greene & Goes Through His Rolodex Of Famous Friends [EXCLUSIVE]

Robert Glasper doesn't hold back

| 08.13.18
Robert Glasper is not only a master musician, he’s one hell of a storyteller. With a Rolodex of famous friends and clients, the musician and multi-time Grammy Award winner has plenty to expound upon. Glasper kicks it with The Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss where exactly he keeps his awards, raising his son, Carmelo to the Rockets, playing music for Anita Baker and more.

The big takeaway? Glasper’s comments on working with Lauryn Hill and it is a LOT. You gotta hit the 27-minute mark to hear all the tea.

