CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardiovascular Disease Ruled Cause Of Death For Chicago Rapper Fredo Santana

The Drill artist was reportedly ill last year and passed away near the top of the year.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fredo Santana In Concert

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The death of Chicago rapper Fredo Santana rocked fans of the Drill scene pioneer, and there were several instances of speculation surrounding his passing this past January. The Los Angeles County coroner has officially released Santana’s cause of death, which was the result of cardiovascular disease.

The Chicago Tribune reports:

Santana was one of the pioneers of Chicago’s drill rap movement alongside his cousin and fellow Chicago rapper Chief Keef. Santana released his debut album “Trappin Ain’t Dead” in 2013 with cameos from Chief Keef and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Santana was found unresponsive by his fiancee, whose name has been redacted from reports, the evening of January 19. In the days following his death, Santana’s family told TMZ that the rapper died after suffering an intense seizure.

The medical examiner’s report lists idiopathic epilepsy as a contributing cause of death. Santana was diagnosed with a seizure disorder eight months before his death, shortly after he quit the sedative Xanax, the report states.

While Santana was regularly treated with the antiepileptic drug Keppra, he still suffered from “seizure episodes frequently every month … that tended to appear as a cluster of seizures,” the report states. “(He) did not seek medical intervention after each seizure episode.”

Initial reports of Santana’s death, whose birth name is Derrick Coleman, was that he passed away from kidney failure. Santana was 27.

Photo: Getty

Cardiovascular Disease Ruled Cause Of Death For Chicago Rapper Fredo Santana was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Childish Gambino To Headline Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Issa…
 51 mins ago
08.13.18
Travis Scott Goes #1 On Billboard 200 With…
 3 hours ago
08.13.18
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Atlanta,GA
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic” [New…
 4 hours ago
08.13.18
White Man Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Markeis…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Ruby Rose Deads Her Twitter Account After Batwoman…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Mother Of Nicki Minaj Gets Candid About Son’s…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Awkwafina & Crazy Rich Asians Cast Talk The…
 6 hours ago
08.13.18
Juelz Santana’s Trial Postponed As He Tries To…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
10 items
Why Lyft Bae Kendrick Sampson Is Our MCM…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
Cardiovascular Disease Ruled Cause Of Death For Chicago…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
Whew, Chile: The Viral Moments You Missed From…
 9 hours ago
08.13.18
Idris Elba Pokes Fun At James Bond Role…
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Frank Ocean Says Om’Mas Keith Lying About ‘Blond’…
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Kanye West Denies Being “Stumped” By Jimmy Kimmel’s…
 13 hours ago
08.13.18
Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In ‘Gravely Ill’ Condition
 13 hours ago
08.13.18
GG Music: Who Is Doja Cat And Why…
 1 day ago
08.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close