Juelz Santana’s Trial Postponed As He Tries To Negotiate Plea Deal

Juelz Santana is still fighting his way out some pretty serious weapons charges. His court date has been pushed back as he continues to plea bargain.

The Harlem native was set to start trial in early September but the date has been rescheduled. According to a report by Billboard, the proceedings will commence on September 30 “to permit defense counsel the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation in this matter and to allow the parties to enter into plea negotiations.”

In March, the Diplomats rapper allegedly tried to board a flight at Newark Liberty Airport with a firearm. Security claims they found a loaded .38 caliber handgun in his luggage during a security checkpoint. Before he could be apprehended he left the terminal. He surrendered himself to police three days later.

Since then Santana has been out on bail with heavy restrictions. In terms of earning revenue, he can perform at select concerts but has to be accompanied by his mother and can’t travel with any other artists on the tour bill. He also has to receive clearance to leave his home for any family commitments.

Juelz has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on both counts.

