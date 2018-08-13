CLOSE
Ruby Rose Deads Her Twitter Account After Batwoman Backlash

Fanboys on social media really have nothing better to do these days.

Once again social media proves that some comic book fanboys are simply the worst.

Months after racist fanboys caused Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran to quit social media and Titans actress Anna Diop to shut down the comments on her Instagram page, Ruby Rose has decided to quit Twitter due to the negativity that came with the news of her casting as Batwoman.

While fans like us loved her casting as Kate Kane a.k.a. Batwoman, Deadline is reporting that trolls were so upset that they began harassing her on social media which led to Rose’s departure from Twitter. Apparently, trolls were mad that a “straight” actress was cast to play a lesbian superhero. Rose has been out loud and proud ever since coming into the game so we have no idea where they’re getting their information from.

Before wrapping up her Twitter page, The Meg star shot off a few tweets of her own where she questioned peoples knowledge of her life before asking people to be supportive of each other.

Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

“When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…Sending everyone my love and gratitude, it’s been a rollercoaster of a year, this month especially.”

“I am looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

We don’t know about y’all but we can’t wait to see Rose make her debut as Katherine Kane this December before starring in her own Batwoman series on the CW next year.

