CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

White Man Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Markeis McGlockton Charged With Manslaughter

Michael Drejka, 47, was booked on the charges today and his bond has been set for $100,000

0 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Drejka Mugshot Markeis McGlockton Manslaughter

Source: pinellas county florida sheriff’s office / pinellas county florida sheriff’s office

A white man who shot and killed an unarmed Black man in Florida is now charged with manslaughter after attempting to fight the case via the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws. Michael Drejka, who shot Markeis McGlockton in a parking lot, was booked today on the charges and his bond is set at $100,000.

NBC News reports:

Florida prosecutors on Monday filed manslaughter charges against the man who gunned down a father following an argument over a parking space — a killing that led to renewed scrutiny over the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Michael Drejka, 47, was being booked into the Pinellas County Jail with a bond issued at $100,000, said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who was initially criticized for deciding not to bring charges in the case.

Drejka had remained out of the public eye while the sheriff forwarded the investigation to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office for a final review.

The fatal July 19 shooting of Markeis McGlockton, a 28-year-old black man, at a Circle A convenience store in Clearwater was captured on surveillance video and led to protests over why Drejka, who is white, could kill the father of three and claim self-defense.

Attorney Benjamin Crump is representing the McGlockton family, writing in a statement that their side feels that “truth and justice will prevail in the end.”

Photo: PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

White Man Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Markeis McGlockton Charged With Manslaughter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Childish Gambino To Headline Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Issa…
 51 mins ago
08.13.18
Travis Scott Goes #1 On Billboard 200 With…
 3 hours ago
08.13.18
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Atlanta,GA
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic” [New…
 4 hours ago
08.13.18
White Man Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Markeis…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Ruby Rose Deads Her Twitter Account After Batwoman…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Mother Of Nicki Minaj Gets Candid About Son’s…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Awkwafina & Crazy Rich Asians Cast Talk The…
 6 hours ago
08.13.18
Juelz Santana’s Trial Postponed As He Tries To…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
10 items
Why Lyft Bae Kendrick Sampson Is Our MCM…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
Cardiovascular Disease Ruled Cause Of Death For Chicago…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
Whew, Chile: The Viral Moments You Missed From…
 9 hours ago
08.13.18
Idris Elba Pokes Fun At James Bond Role…
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Frank Ocean Says Om’Mas Keith Lying About ‘Blond’…
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Kanye West Denies Being “Stumped” By Jimmy Kimmel’s…
 13 hours ago
08.13.18
Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In ‘Gravely Ill’ Condition
 13 hours ago
08.13.18
GG Music: Who Is Doja Cat And Why…
 1 day ago
08.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close