WATCH: Victor Oladipo Tries To Dunk On Tekashi69 [VIDEO]

On Thursday, rapper Tekashi69 tried to show off his basketball skills but instead he also became the top play on Victor Oldapido‘s next highlight reel!

While playing one-on-one in Miami, Oladipo attempted a dunk sending the rapper to floor during the mid-air collision. Although, he didn’t complete the dunk, Oladipo still posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption reading “What y’all got? Foul or Charge? Lol”. See the video below.

