CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

WATCH: Victor Oladipo Tries To Dunk On Tekashi69 [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

On Thursday, rapper Tekashi69 tried to show off his basketball skills but instead he also became the top play on Victor Oldapido‘s next highlight reel!

While playing one-on-one in Miami, Oladipo attempted a dunk sending the rapper to floor during the mid-air collision. Although, he didn’t complete the dunk, Oladipo still posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption reading “What y’all got? Foul or Charge? Lol”. See the video below.

What y’all got? Foul or Charge? Lol 😂😂

A post shared by Victor Oladipo (@vicoladipo) on

WATCH: Victor Oladipo Tries To Dunk On Tekashi69 [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Childish Gambino To Headline Rihanna’s Diamond Ball, Issa…
 51 mins ago
08.13.18
Travis Scott Goes #1 On Billboard 200 With…
 3 hours ago
08.13.18
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Atlanta,GA
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Swae Lee “Hopeless Romantic” [New…
 4 hours ago
08.13.18
White Man Who Killed Unarmed Black Man Markeis…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Ruby Rose Deads Her Twitter Account After Batwoman…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Mother Of Nicki Minaj Gets Candid About Son’s…
 5 hours ago
08.13.18
Awkwafina & Crazy Rich Asians Cast Talk The…
 6 hours ago
08.13.18
Juelz Santana’s Trial Postponed As He Tries To…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
10 items
Why Lyft Bae Kendrick Sampson Is Our MCM…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
Cardiovascular Disease Ruled Cause Of Death For Chicago…
 7 hours ago
08.13.18
Whew, Chile: The Viral Moments You Missed From…
 9 hours ago
08.13.18
Idris Elba Pokes Fun At James Bond Role…
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Frank Ocean Says Om’Mas Keith Lying About ‘Blond’…
 10 hours ago
08.13.18
Kanye West Denies Being “Stumped” By Jimmy Kimmel’s…
 13 hours ago
08.13.18
Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In ‘Gravely Ill’ Condition
 13 hours ago
08.13.18
GG Music: Who Is Doja Cat And Why…
 1 day ago
08.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close