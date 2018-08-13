Via | BET

Aretha Franklin is reportedly in serious condition while being housed in a Detroit hospital this evening (August 12).

The Queen of Soul is currently surrounded by friends and family and they’re asking for prayers and privacy at this time. According to Showbiz 411, she’s in a “gravely ill” state as those around her are preparing for the worst.

Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In 'Gravely Ill' Condition

