Casanova Wanted For Allegedly Assaulting Woman In NYC Diner

If true, this is not good at all.

Casanova 2x

Source: Xilla Valentine / NoKable

Casanova has some explaining to do. A woman claims the Brooklyn rapper laid hands on her for allegedly videotaping him with her phone, which she denies.

Niya Rucker told WPIX that on early Monday (August  6) she was in The Good Stuff Diner on West 14th Street when she was attacked by members of Casanova’s entourage.

Rucker claims that after she received her food she took to Instagram Live to show off her meal. However, Casanova allegedly believed she was recording him and became irate. She told police that a man put her in a chokehold while she believes Casanova twister her arm, took her phone and deleted her social media post.

Rucker says she is “confident” Casanova was the man who twister her arm and grabbed her phone.

According to TMZ, a warrant was issued for Casanova’s arrest on Friday (August 10).

No word from Casanova, who recently dropped his Commissary project, yet. Listen to Rucker recount her ordeal below.

The story is developing.

Photo: Xilla Valentine

