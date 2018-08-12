CLOSE
Here’s The Kanye West Song Where He Says He’d Smash Kim’s Sisters

Some artists just thrive amidst the drama.

Maybe Kanye West is just trolling us all? Yeezy dropped a new song called “XTCY” and everyone (okay, mainstream media outlets, mostly) is talking about how he raps about smashing his sister-in-laws.

Apparently, DJ Clark Kent was in the studio with West, who asked him to share the song, and he obliged.

As for the tune’s content: “You got sick thoughts, I got more of them, you got a sister in law you would smash, I got four of them,” raps West.

He adds, “Damn, those is your sisters. You did something unholy to them pictures.”

If you’re keeping tabs, that’s Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.

You gotta wonder what the Kardashian clan thinks of this. Travis Scott, too. Let us know what you think in the comments.

