Here’s The Kanye West Song Where He Says He’d Smash Kim’s Sisters

Maybe Kanye West is just trolling us all? Yeezy dropped a new song called “XTCY” and everyone (okay, mainstream media outlets, mostly) is talking about how he raps about smashing his sister-in-laws.

Apparently, DJ Clark Kent was in the studio with West, who asked him to share the song, and he obliged.

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

As for the tune’s content: “You got sick thoughts, I got more of them, you got a sister in law you would smash, I got four of them,” raps West.

He adds, “Damn, those is your sisters. You did something unholy to them pictures.”

If you’re keeping tabs, that’s Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie.

You gotta wonder what the Kardashian clan thinks of this. Travis Scott, too. Let us know what you think in the comments.

