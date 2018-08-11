WordEyeHeard: Kanye West Raps About Smashing Sister-In-Laws [LISTEN]

On Thursday, Kanye West sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to open up about his support of Donald Trump, his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his new song, “Violent Crimes,” which is an open letter to his daughter.

In the interview, Kimmel inquired about West’s attitude toward women, asking if it had changed since welcoming two beautiful baby girls into the world. However, in response, West kept it simple, saying, “No,” adding that he still satisfies his sexual fantasies through porn, especially Pornhub.

But now, as revealed in a new, previously unreleased West record, it appears the Chicago-bred rapper has other fantasies he’d like to indulge in. Problem is, the ones described in the song called, “XTCY,” released by DJ Clark Kent, involve his sister-in-laws, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Kourtney.

“You got sick thoughts, I got more of them,” West rapped. “You got a sister-in-law you would smash, I got four of them.”

“Damn, those is the sisters,” he continued. “You did something unholy to them pictures. Damn, you need to be locked up. Nah, we need a bigger hot tub.”

