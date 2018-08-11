CLOSE
Lil’ Kim Saves New Jersey Home, Can’t Miss Any More Payments

The rapper will have to pay $10,155.47 monthly after a judge in her bankruptcy case sided with her.

Lil’ Kim has been embroiled in a legal situation involving her New Jersey mansion for months now but finally, the matter appears to be resolved. The veteran rapper managed to get the judge overseeing her bankruptcy case to block a creditor from seizing the home but she has to make timely payments from here on out.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the judge presiding over Kim’s bankruptcy sided with the rapper and denied one of her creditor’s attempt to foreclose on her home.

Kim was ordered to immediately pay her creditor $32,297.41, which will cover three $10,155 payments that were due, plus interest and legal fees.

She will have to submit proof of home insurance and beginning next month, Kim will pay $10,155.47 a month.

The judge warned Kim if she misses one payment, the creditor has the right to take her home and sell it off to the highest bidder.

Hopefully, this will be the last of Lil’ Kim’s ordeal regarding her mansion.

Lil’ Kim Saves New Jersey Home, Can’t Miss Any More Payments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

