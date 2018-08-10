CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cheeto Jesus Once Again Lashes Out At NFL Players For Protesting Police Brutality

Donald Trump riles up his base with racist rhetoric to make himself feel important

1 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Miami Dolphins Arian Foster (29), Kenny Stills (10) and Michael Thomas (31) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

If you’ve been keeping up with the news you’d know that Robert “Batman” Mueller is slowly but surely closing in on Donald Trump’s criminal empire and you know what that means: Cheeto turns to his alter-ego, Donna The Divider.

In the wee hours of the morning Donald Trump once again took to Twitter to once again serve up red meat to his hardcore racist base. Railing against NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem, Donald Trump once again questioned the intelligence of African-Americans by stating that most of the players kneeing were “unable to define” the cause they were kneeling for.

Really?! This from the same Russian patsy who thinks clean coal is coal that’s literally cleansed with soap or something.

He then followed up that tweet with another in which he called for players to find another way to protest or “be Suspended Without Pay!”

While players like the Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee during the anthem, others raised their fists and some decided to just stay in the locker room instead of being on the field and becoming a target of social animosity.

And this is why LeBron James wouldn’t waste his time sitting across from a divisive narcissistic sociopath regardless of the job title he stole. Trying to talk to a person hellbent on building a wall is basically talking to a wall of a person. There’s no point.

Cheeto Jesus Once Again Lashes Out At NFL Players For Protesting Police Brutality was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled & More Roasted On…
 4 hours ago
08.10.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Beta Open…
 4 hours ago
08.10.18
5 Things We Learned From Issa Rae on…
 4 hours ago
08.10.18
Spike Lee Tells Anderson Cooper He Has No…
 6 hours ago
08.10.18
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Quavo Drops Three New Singles [LISTEN]
 6 hours ago
08.10.18
Token Ex-White House Employee Omarosa Reveals Trump Unleashed…
 6 hours ago
08.10.18
Cheeto Jesus Once Again Lashes Out At NFL…
 6 hours ago
08.10.18
Drake "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Tour Bus Towed Right Before Tour
 7 hours ago
08.10.18
Ye-Ology: Kanye West’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview Left Black…
 8 hours ago
08.10.18
Travis Scott Announces ASTROWORLD Fest!
 8 hours ago
08.10.18
Topher Grace Opens Up About Landing His Role…
 8 hours ago
08.10.18
Sunken Place Soldier Kanye West Doubles Down On…
 9 hours ago
08.10.18
’Insecure’ Star Natasha Rothwell On How She Became…
 9 hours ago
08.10.18
Lil Rel Shares A Hilariously True Story About…
 10 hours ago
08.10.18
‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas Jackson Reveals Whether He’s Really…
 10 hours ago
08.10.18
K$upreme ft. Jim Jones “Dip Flex,” Josh X…
 18 hours ago
08.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close