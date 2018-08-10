There are fans and then there are people who are way more than that. In a clip from Wilmer Valderrama’s original series, The Hollywood Puppet Show, Lil Rel Howery discusses the time he found out his cab driver might be crazy when it comes to Blair Underwood.

The series airs Tuesday, August 14 on Fuse but you can watch a clip of how uncomfortable Lil Rel gets above.

Lil Rel Shares A Hilariously True Story About The Time His Cab Driver Was A Blair Underwood Stalker was originally published on globalgrind.com

