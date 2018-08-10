CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil Rel Shares A Hilariously True Story About The Time His Cab Driver Was A Blair Underwood Stalker

1 reads
Leave a comment

There are fans and then there are people who are way more than that.  In a clip from Wilmer Valderrama’s original series, The Hollywood Puppet Show, Lil Rel Howery discusses the time he found out his cab driver might be crazy when it comes to Blair Underwood.

The series airs Tuesday, August 14 on Fuse but you can watch a clip of how uncomfortable Lil Rel gets above.

 

Lil Rel Shares A Hilariously True Story About The Time His Cab Driver Was A Blair Underwood Stalker was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Quavo Drops Three New Singles [LISTEN]
 3 hours ago
08.10.18
Drake "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour
#WordEyeHeard: Drake’s Tour Bus Towed Right Before Tour
 3 hours ago
08.10.18
Ye-Ology: Kanye West’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview Left Black…
 4 hours ago
08.10.18
Travis Scott Announces ASTROWORLD Fest!
 4 hours ago
08.10.18
Topher Grace Opens Up About Landing His Role…
 4 hours ago
08.10.18
’Insecure’ Star Natasha Rothwell On How She Became…
 6 hours ago
08.10.18
Lil Rel Shares A Hilariously True Story About…
 7 hours ago
08.10.18
‘Insecure’ Star Sarunas Jackson Reveals Whether He’s Really…
 7 hours ago
08.10.18
K$upreme ft. Jim Jones “Dip Flex,” Josh X…
 14 hours ago
08.09.18
Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The…
 21 hours ago
08.09.18
Kevin Hart Awards High School Students HBCU Scholarships
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s’ New Trailer Shows Off…
 23 hours ago
08.09.18
10 Bossip On WeTv Gifs You Can Drop…
 24 hours ago
08.09.18
Black Bus Driver Administers Flawless Fade On White…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
8 Things We Learned From Ray J &…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
TDE’s Newest Artist Reason Drops Some Hard Bars…
 1 day ago
08.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close