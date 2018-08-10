Ye-Ology: Kanye West’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview Left Black Twitter Completely Frustrated

Once again, Mr. Kanye West got a chance to explain his many comments that’ve sparked outrage over the last couple of months.

On Thursday, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the late-night host grilled Ye on everything from Donald Trump to fatherhood.

When Trump was the topic, Kanye kept pushing the idea that it was less about Trump’s politics and more about overcoming fear to say how you really feel, no matter what people think. Ye also continued to preach his “love cures all” philosophy without getting into the nitty-gritty of how he feels about Trump’s actual policies and actions.

At one point, Kimmel even brought up Kanye’s notorious statement saying George Bush didn’t care about Black people and he asked, “What makes you think that Donald Trump does?”

Kanye went silent…

Kanye also said that his views about women haven’t changed much since having a daughter because he still watches Pornhub.

When the topic of mental health came up, Kanye said, “It’s important for us to have open conversations about mental health. We never had therapists in the Black community.”

There was definitely a lot of statements to process and of course, Twitter was here to help push the conversation. Once again, Ye left people confused, angry or just plain fed up.

But of course, Trump defended his bro bro…

