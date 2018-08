It appears that the long-awaited solo career for Quavo is on the way. Last night the leading Migo released not one, not two, but THREE new singles.

Peep the first one “Lamb Talk” below.

You feeling “Bubble Gum?” The final tune is below.

What say you about “Workin’ Me?” Do any of these three songs make you wanna move your azz?

