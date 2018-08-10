CLOSE
Entertainment News
Travis Scott Announces ASTROWORLD Fest!

The one-day only festival hits NRG Park 11/17

2018 Lollapalooza - Day 1

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

If you thought Travis Scott‘s “Astroworld” night at Revention Music Center was a one night only thing, think again. The H-Town rapper is taking it up a notch with the first-ever ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL to take place Saturday, November 17th at NRG Park! Tickets go on sale this MONDAY and we have your chance to win a pair of tickets before ANYBODY ELSE.

Beginning Friday (August 10th) at 9 PM, text BOX to 24042 for your chance to get tickets to Astroworld Fest. The contest ends Sunday (August 12th)! We’ll hit you with more ways to win tickets soon, only from 97.9 The Box!

