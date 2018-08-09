CLOSE
LISTEN: Gucci Mane Drops New Song “Kept Back” ft. Lil Pump

Gucci Mane In Concert - Detroit, Michigan

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Gucci Mane has teamed up with Lil Pump on his new single “Kept Back.”

The two previously worked together on “Youngest Flexer” which was off Pump’s self-titled mixtape

Gucci’s upcoming album Evil Genius is expected to include collaborations with Migos members Offset and Quavo, 21 Savage, and Kevin Gates.

Gucci will be performing live in Downtown Indy at The Pavilion at Pan Am on August 24th! CLICK HERE to buy your tickets now!

Check out “Kept Back” featuring Lil Pimp below!

