‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s’ New Trailer Shows Off Improved Gameplay and Massive Environments

Rockstar Games has been taking its time with its highly-anticipated western adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2 and for a good reason. The latest trailer shared by the game studio shows its next game is more ambitious and expansive than it’s predecessor.

October 26th can’t get here soon enough honestly. In the trailer which showcases actual in-game footage in 4K, we get our first glimpse at how Red Dead Redemption 2 will play. The next installment in the famed western video game franchise looks absolutely stunning boasting bigger towns, large forest environments, swamps, mountain ranges for players to get lost in along the way.

Gunplay and melee combat looks vastly improved from the first game and seems very smooth. The environments and players faces are highly detailed and stylized this time around. Fans of the first game definitely will feel a bit of nostalgia as Blackwater the town featured in the John Marstan led game from 2011 makes a quick cameo in the trailer as well.

Other activities and features returning from the first game include hunting, bonding with your horse, and the morality system which all have been vastly improved and taken to another level. Players will also have the ability to now form bonds in new ways with non-playable characters delivering a whole new and unique experience to the game on top of its many other offerings.

We also got to see the games new “Deadeye” slow-motion targeting system that will allow you to take out multiple enemies with precision. Rockstar Games will be showing off more of that feature as well as, side activities like fishing, missions, how robberies will work, enemy gangs in more episodes leading up to the game’s release. Red Dead Redemption 2 looks nothing short of amazing so far. Stay tuned to Hip-Hop Wired for more on the game and head here to pre-order your copy of the game after you viewed the sick gameplay footage below.

—

Photo: Rockstar Games

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s’ New Trailer Shows Off Improved Gameplay and Massive Environments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: