Dame Dash Airs Out Lyor Cohen On Joe Budden Podcast, Wants All The Smoke [Listen]

Lyor Cohen opened up a world of trouble when he recently denied knowing Dame Dash. Dusko is now tearing his legacy down every chance he gets.

Earlier this week Dash called into The Joe Budden Podcast and as expected the former Def Jam Records executive was brought up. “What exactly is a culture vulture, and why is Lyor one?” Joe asked. What followed was an almost six minute broadside.

“A culture vulture is someone that exploits the culture that he’s not a part of, doesn’t benefit the culture and takes care of his culture, and has no respect for the culture he’s exploiting” Dash explained.

Dame went on to give even more specific examples on how Cohen has seemingly ate off Hip-Hop without care for the people. He added, “And that’s why Lyor is one because he’s been making money off of our culture: he is not part of it, he’s been exploiting it. Never helping, teaching or anything, doing what’s in the best interest of his own pocket over the culture”. He continued, “and to add insult to injury, he is not accepted in his own culture. He cannot get no money in his own culture so he comes to ours, acts like a big cat, pretends we need him when we don’t.”

Poppington’s dislike for his former business partner was resparked when Lyor insulted him on The Breakfast Club which he also touched on. “And if someone even asks him a question, he acts entitled like he did on our platform, and he pretends he owns something that he doesn’t. And they always try to erase our history and act like the people fighting for us never existed. I think he flagrantly displayed that in public just because he’s so used to it.”

Dash also went on to address the other elephants in the room regarding Cohen’s history of primarily hiring white executives, allegedly creating the 360 recording deal and how his newest employer Youtube pays rappers to post their diss records.

When asked about this beef with the former RUN-DMC road manager Dame made his intentions clear—”I want the smoke with Lyor”. To where Budden replied, “Dame I’ll be honest, I’m going to try to organize the smoke for you.”

You can listen to the podcast below. The smoke begins at the 1 hour 33-minute mark.

