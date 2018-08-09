CLOSE
Kanye West Flaking On “Carpool Karaoke’ Numerous Times Cost James Corden $45K

Ye's reasoning as to why he couldn't do the fun segment he wasn't "in the zone for it."

Kanye West’s weird behavior cost The Late Show host James Corden a lot of money he revealed on last night’s (August 8) episode.

During a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with Kanye’s mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, when challenged to answer why her son-in-law never been on the well-liked Carpool Karaoke segment? Corden had a quick response. Rather than have to consume a 1000-year-old egg Cordon revealed that Kanye was indeed invited to participate and that he canceled on the television host numerous times.

West’s flaking cost the Brit $45k and as of Ye’s reasoning as to why he couldn’t do the fun segment he wasn’t “in the zone for it.”

“We’ve tried. He’s canceled, twice. Maybe even three times,” Corden explained. “He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was outside his house, and they were like, ‘He’s not in the zone for it right now. We’ll do it another time.’”

To make up for his sunken behavior, Corden revealed to Jenner that Kanye sent him a couple of nice gifts that included flowers inside a cube which he has never seen before and of course a pair of Yeezy sneakers. When speaking on the gifts, Corden added:  “People were like, ‘Whoa, they’re so expensive.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah! They cost my show $45,000.’”

This is Kanye West we are talking about here, so this should come as no surprise. There are no Yeezy sneakers on this entire planet or flowers in a cube that could make up for $45k though, just saying.

Yeezy is reportedly on the cusp of becoming a billionaire so he can possibly payback Corden. Maybe one day Kanye will finally get in “the zone” and do an episode of Carpool Karaoke. He still canceled over here until further notice though, you can watch the entire segment below.

Kanye West Flaking On “Carpool Karaoke’ Numerous Times Cost James Corden $45K was originally published on hiphopwired.com

