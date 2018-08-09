CLOSE
TDE’s Newest Artist Reason Drops Some Hard Bars On “The Soul” [Listen]

TDE continues to add talent to an already stacked lineup.

On the low Top Dawg Entertainment‘s roster is filled with enough talent to throw a three-day Woodstock-ish concert in California all on their own, and now they’ve added a new talent that’s seems like he’ll only add to the label’s already stacked lineup.

A few months adter making his TDE debut on Black Panther: The Album, Reason has officially joined the ranks of the TDE clique and joins the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, SZA, and ScHoolboy Q.

With a gruffy voice similar to Jay Rock’s early TDE days, Reason gets on his grimey grind with his newest cut “The Soul” and spits lines like “Came from the bottom so of course i’m apprehensive on top/Grew up with Crips so of course i’m apprehensive on rocks.”

Check out TDE’s latest star in the making below and let us know if you’ll be looking forward to Reason’s debut album whenever that may be dropping.

TDE's Newest Artist Reason Drops Some Hard Bars On "The Soul" [Listen]

