8 Things We Learned From Ray J & His Hat on ‘The Breakfast Club’

For the past few seasons Ray J’s been one of the most entertaining characters on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood but he really hit the zenith of his LHHH career when his beanie went Dr. Strange crazy on the latest episode.

Today (August 9) the man who made Kim Kardashian a household name (sorry Ye, it’s true) dropped by The Breakfast Club to address his unexpected social media challenge and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Talking about the reason the hat went all Cloak of Levitation and whether or not he finally goes down on his wife, Ray J addresses everything asked of him from the morning trio.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Ray J on The Breakfast Club.

1. The Magical Hat

Ray says that he has a “stress spot” bald spot on the side of his head which is why he gets high and tight fades. That’s why his “magical” hat moved around so much on his dome because he was trying to hide that.

