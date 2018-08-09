WordEyeHeard: Jerry Jones ‘So Proud’ of Dak Prescott’s Stand on Anthem Kneeling [VIDEO]

Jerry Jones is praising the hell out of his QB, Dak Prescott, for the way he’s handling the drama surrounding the national anthem controversy … telling TMZ Sports, “I’m so proud of him.”

Jerry was leaving Mr Chow in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night when we asked if he expected Dak to get a lot of blowback for supporting Jerry’s “My players will stand” position on the anthem.

“I’m so proud of him, just proud of him the way he leads the team … for not letting it mess with their practices.”

And in case you forgot what Dak said about kneeling during the National Anthem…

via TMZ

I”m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Is he proud of Colin Kaepernick for sacrificing his career to protest the murder of unarmed black people…..?

