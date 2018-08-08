CLOSE
Pharrell Williams To Host Yellow Ball To Support The Arts In Schools

P's continues to shine his light in all the right places.

Source: “Artwork by Daniel Arsham, a member of the American Express Platinum C / “Artwork by Daniel Arsham, a member of the American Express Platinum Collective”

American Express and Pharrell Williams have partnered with the future of our country in mind. They will be spearheading programming to support education.

As the Platinum Card’s Creative Director, AmEx and Skateboard P have announced a joint commitment to raise awareness for arts education and advocacy worldwide. As part of the collaboration, American Express Platinum and Pharrell will host the Yellow Ball, which will take place on MondaySeptember 10, at the Brooklyn Museum and benefit the Young Audiences Arts for Learning, the nation’s largest arts-in-education network whose work strives to inspire young people and expand their learning through the arts.

In a formal statement Williams shared that it was his early educators that inspired him to dabble in music. “Music and the arts have been part of my life since birth, but it was my teachers, Mr. Warren, Mrs. Warren and Mr. Sharps, who exposed me to so many different kinds of music, that it expanded my mind and my imagination. I would not be where I am today without music and arts education in my school as a youth.”

The event will feature musical performances by Missy Elliott, A$AP Ferg, DJ Stretch Armstrong, and more, as well as a multi-room art experience from artist Daniel Arsham.

The Yellow Ball was named and inspired by Pharrell, who views the color as representing hope and optimism and is meant to help to shine a light on the need for arts education and its’ ability to pave the way for a brighter future. American Express will also gift $1 Million to Young Audiences, the nation’s largest arts-in-education network whose work strives to inspire young people and expand their learning through the arts.

American Express Platinum Card Members can purchase tickets to the Yellow Ball at amex.co/yellow. Additionally, U.S. Consumer Platinum Card Members who purchase a ticket to the Yellow Ball may be eligible to request a limited-edition yellow Platinum Card from American Express, designed by Pharrell to show their dedication to supporting arts education.

Photo: Andreas Laszlo Konrath for American Express

 

Pharrell Williams To Host Yellow Ball To Support The Arts In Schools was originally published on hiphopwired.com

