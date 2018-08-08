CLOSE
Step ‘N Snitch It: Omarosa Secretly Recorded Donald Trump Meetings

The reality star villain is still playing her role.

US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Multiples sources have confirmed that reality TV star Omarosa Manigault secretly recorded White House meetings with Donald Trump. The tea is scorching, or is it?

Reports the Daily Beast:

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell The Daily Beast that Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the infamous former Apprentice star who followed Trump to the White House, secretly recorded conversations with the president—conversations she has since leveraged while shopping her forthcoming “tell-all” book, bluntly titled UNHINGED.

For months, it has been rumored that Manigault had clandestinely recorded on her smartphone “tapes” of unspecified private discussions she had in the West Wing. Audio actually does exist, and even stars Manigault’s former boss.

One person confirmed to The Daily Beast they had heard at least one of her recordings featuring President Trump. Multiple sources familiar with the so-called “Omarosa tapes” described the recorded conversations between Trump and Manigault as anodyne, everyday chatter, but said they did appear to feature Trump’s voice, either over the phone or in-person.

The mere existence of such recordings represent a dramatic betrayal of trust by a one-time Trump confidant who has since abandoned years of professed loyalty to the president and has apparently decided to profit off her years of closeness to Trump.

But does she have anything on audio worth sharing besides mundane drivel?

If Donald Trump didn’t like Black people before, he really hates them now. Oh well.

Also, the slander is already inspiring.

 

Photo: Getty

Step ‘N Snitch It: Omarosa Secretly Recorded Donald Trump Meetings was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
