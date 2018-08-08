CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Peep The Evolution Of Beyonce’s ‘Diva’ Dance Break Over The Years

Evolutions need be seen.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce stans know some of the queen’s choreography down pat.

When the Coachella opening dropping this past April, plenty of the Hive got in formation and knocked it out of the park.

RELATED: One Lit Moment In Beyoncé’s Coachella Set Has Fans Mimicking Her Moves

RELATED: #Beychella: 10 Times Beyonce Gave Us Pure Blackness During Coachella

RELATED: Beyonce Opens Up On Pregnancy, Her Body And Her Life For Vogue

And if you’ve caught Beyonce live on more than a few occasions, you no doubt have seen her switch it up a few times during “Diva,” from incorporating Future’s “Mask Off,” to O.T. Genasis’ “Cut It” and “Everybody Mad”. We Stan a legend who can always do it big and give fans new moves to remember. Check out the history of Beyonce’s “Diva” break below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Peep The Evolution Of Beyonce’s ‘Diva’ Dance Break Over The Years was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj&…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Has Meltdown On…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
Casino Claims Charles Oakley Cheated Three Times Before…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
Rashida Tlaib Looks To Become 1st Muslim Woman…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
Nicki Minaj’s Mother Set To Do First Interview…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
Black Panther 4
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Black Panther’ Passes $700 Million Mark
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
5 People Busted For Selling $73M In Bootleg…
 8 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Dropped “Album of the Year (Freestyle)”…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 12 hours ago
08.08.18
Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On…
 12 hours ago
08.08.18
KFi 1st ft. 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
Webbie Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case,…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
Ex-Sheriff David “Trumpian” Clarke Claims To Have Been…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
On God? Jay Electronica Says He Is Releasing…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Negan Will Be Swinging Lucille…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close