Rashida Tlaib Looks To Become 1st Muslim Woman Elected To Congress

Tlaib, 42, is a strong opponent of President Donald Trump and was once kicked out of a lunch for heckling the former business mogul.

Rashida Tlaib Muslim Congress Michigan

With the conclusion of Democratic primaries in Michigan, Rashida Tlaib has emerged the victor to represent the party for this fall’s general elections. This fall, Tlaib will become the first Muslim woman elected to Congress if another candidate does not appear.

Tlaib, 42, currently does not have a Republican opponent ahead of the general election this fall but a contender could emerge if a write-in candidate decides to take on the challenge. Tlaib won the primary over Democratic opponent Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and others for the state’s 13th District seat. The seat, formerly occupied by longtime Congressman John Conyers, was vacated after allegations of sexual harassment dogged Conyers.

The move to Congress would be a huge step for Tlaib, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2009 to 2014. Her two-year term would begin this January barring any unforeseen instances in a district that is predominately Democratic. Conyers occupied the seat from 1965 until 2017 when he was forced to step down amid the allegations.

“This is a huge victory for the Arab and Muslim American communities — it’s also a huge victory for the city of Detroit,” said Sally Howell, director of the Center for Arab American Studies at the University of Michigan-Dearborn via a report from the Associated Press. “Rashida Tlaib brings forward the legacy of John Conyers in terms of the groundbreaking role he played in Congress and his commitment to civil rights.”

As noted in a report from the Detroit Free Press, Tlaib was ousted from a luncheon when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump appeared in Detroit for a luncheon event.

photos
