CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Has Meltdown On MSNBC

Owens was a guest on 'The Beat With Ari Melber' and talked over the host and fellow guest, Professor Eric Michael Dyson during her wild rant.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Candace Owens Michael Eric Dyson MSNBC Race Debate

Source: MSNBC / screen cap

President Donald Trump has a cast of tap-dancing, boot-licking Black conservatives on his side, and one of the more prominent of them is Kanye West’s buddy, Candace Owens. Owens was a guest on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber opposite Professor Michael Eric Dyson and had an epic meltdown while defending her right to be a conservative coon.

Ahead of the show, Melber tweeted out he would have Dyson and Owens on the show to discuss some of Trump’s statements over the years on race and politics, giving way to an explosive debate as the pair stand on firm on their political views. During a moment in the segment when Dyson spoke to the political concerns and climate as it relates to Black Americans, Owens used that time to fire off a series of wide-eyed missives while touting that the fact she’s a Black conservative is why she’s a target of Democrats and liberals.

Trying to capture quotes would prove to be difficult so if you can spare the time and brain cells, watch the entire 11-minute segment below. We don’t know the type of happy lettuce Owens has been smoking, but she might need to let it go so she can see Black people are not exactly thriving under a president who willfully expresses divisive and questionably racist thoughts.

Photo: MSNBC/Screen Cap

Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Has Meltdown On MSNBC was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj&…
 2 hours ago
08.08.18
Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Has Meltdown On…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Casino Claims Charles Oakley Cheated Three Times Before…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Rashida Tlaib Looks To Become 1st Muslim Woman…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Nicki Minaj’s Mother Set To Do First Interview…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Black Panther 4
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Black Panther’ Passes $700 Million Mark
 4 hours ago
08.08.18
5 People Busted For Selling $73M In Bootleg…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Dropped “Album of the Year (Freestyle)”…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
KFi 1st ft. 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Webbie Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case,…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
Ex-Sheriff David “Trumpian” Clarke Claims To Have Been…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
On God? Jay Electronica Says He Is Releasing…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Negan Will Be Swinging Lucille…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close