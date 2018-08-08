CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj& Tyler, The Creator Bit His Style

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper calls out everyone who's taken his style and tried to run with it

2 reads
Leave a comment
Pusha T & Valee

Source: MEREDITH TRUAX / Def Jam

Just a day after Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration cut “Fefe” went gold (a collabo Nicki caught hell for), G.O.O.D. Music artist Valee co-signs his fan’s accusations that artists like the aforementioned and Tyler, The Creator are jackin’ his flow.

In an interview with Mass Appeal, the Chicago rapper finally speaks on the subject but instead of outright condemning the artists for using his style, he takes pride in the practice while shading the named rappers.

“So when I listen to it I really don’t – I never get the time to get mad because i’m so happy that they didn’t do it right,” Valee states. “It just makes me happy because you’re so big and you’re so – but you can’t do something right.”

Can’t be mad at a man for voicing an opinion that many people already share. Whether or not these rappers intentionally bit his style we may never know, but if they did and can’t even get it right they should just stop and do them at this point.

Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Def Jam

G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj& Tyler, The Creator Bit His Style was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj&…
 2 hours ago
08.08.18
Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Has Meltdown On…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Casino Claims Charles Oakley Cheated Three Times Before…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Rashida Tlaib Looks To Become 1st Muslim Woman…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Nicki Minaj’s Mother Set To Do First Interview…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Black Panther 4
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Black Panther’ Passes $700 Million Mark
 4 hours ago
08.08.18
5 People Busted For Selling $73M In Bootleg…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Dropped “Album of the Year (Freestyle)”…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
KFi 1st ft. 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Webbie Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case,…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
Ex-Sheriff David “Trumpian” Clarke Claims To Have Been…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
On God? Jay Electronica Says He Is Releasing…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Negan Will Be Swinging Lucille…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close