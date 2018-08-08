CLOSE
Back To School
Home > Back To School

Get Free School Supplies On August 18th At The Buzz Back To School Event!

7 reads
Leave a comment
Buzz Back To School Supply Give-a-way Fort Worth

Source: Buzz Back To School Supply Give-a-way Fort Worth / Buzz Back To School Supply Give-a-way Fort Worth

Come out to the Buzz Back To School free school supply giveaway on Saturday August 18th in Fort Worth, It’s first come first serve and your child must be present to receive the school supplies. There will also be cooking demonstrations, live music and more. You will also get a chance to meet District 8 Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray.

https://thebeatdfw.com/playlist/dallas-mayors-back-to-school-fair-photos/

Dallas Mayor’s Back To School Fair (PHOTOS)
Dallas Mayor's Back To School
19 photos

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

Buzz Back To School , FORT WORTH , free school supplies

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj&…
 2 hours ago
08.08.18
Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Has Meltdown On…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Casino Claims Charles Oakley Cheated Three Times Before…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Rashida Tlaib Looks To Become 1st Muslim Woman…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Nicki Minaj’s Mother Set To Do First Interview…
 3 hours ago
08.08.18
Black Panther 4
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Black Panther’ Passes $700 Million Mark
 4 hours ago
08.08.18
5 People Busted For Selling $73M In Bootleg…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Dropped “Album of the Year (Freestyle)”…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
KFi 1st ft. 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Webbie Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case,…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
Ex-Sheriff David “Trumpian” Clarke Claims To Have Been…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
On God? Jay Electronica Says He Is Releasing…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Negan Will Be Swinging Lucille…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close