Get Free School Supplies On August 18th At The Buzz Back To School Event!

Come out to the Buzz Back To School free school supply giveaway on Saturday August 18th in Fort Worth, It’s first come first serve and your child must be present to receive the school supplies. There will also be cooking demonstrations, live music and more. You will also get a chance to meet District 8 Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray.

