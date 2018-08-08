Dallas County Reports First West Nile Virus Death of 2018

The first West Nile virus death of 2018 has been reported by the Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The age of the patient was not released, but they lived the 75229 zip code of Dallas.

West Nile virus is a disease that is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. They can be infected when they feed on the blood of infected birds.

The disease can be spread to humans and animals. Symptoms include: fever, headache and muscle aches.

DCHHS said there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile virus.

via CBSDFW

