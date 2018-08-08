CLOSE
Music
Feed ‘Em Beats: 6 Times J. Cole Ethered Someone Else’s Beat

Fabolous, J. Cole and Tyga Visit BET's 106 & Park

Source: John Ricard / Getty

J. Cole is a problem when it comes to this rap thing.

 

 

We all knew this, but sometimes folks forget.

 

So Cole reminded everyone how dope he is and how classic his KOD album was with his new, fire freestyle called “Album Of The Year” over Nas’ “Oochie Wally” beat.

 

The North Carolina emcee also revealed that he’s working on a new mixtape called The Off Season which will serve as a prelude to his HIGHLY anticipated album The Fall Off.

 

That boy fire. Check out some other time Cole murdered someone else’s beat.

