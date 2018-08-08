WordEyeHeard: ‘Black Panther’ Passes $700 Million Mark

Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” continues to win as it just entered the U.S. box office $700 million club.

The Marvel project is the third film in history to reach that feat in the U.S. box office. “Black Panther” now sits next to “Avatar” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the only other movie to beat the $700 million mark. The film was only released in February and became the second-most successful film of 2018 grossing over a $1 billion – next to “Avengers: Infinity War.”

According to Vibe.com, in its first weekend, “Black Panther” grossed over $242 million and also stacked nearly $120 million in its second week. “Black Panther totaled a stunning $605.4 million in its first 31 days,” writes the New York Daily News. “It has passed Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($619.8 million) for sixth place and The Avengers ($623.4 million) for fifth place Jurassic World at $652.3 million for fourth place and Titanic at $659 million for third place.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The film destroyed the idea that Black-led films couldn’t gross millions. Aside from money, “Black Panther” influenced the Black community and highlighted a culture and community that is often misrepresented or not represented at all. Now more film ideas are going into effect. Coogler now wants to direct a female-led spin-off. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“We have these actresses who could easily carry their own movie,” Coogler said earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. “Some of them have before. We were so fortunate. I would watch a movie with them!”

