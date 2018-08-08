CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle, Hints at New Album and Mixtape

5 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

J. Cole requested beats and got his wish.

A day after telling Twitter to feed him beats because “everything gettin’ murdered,” the Dreamville founder has released a new video for a freestyle titled “Album Of The Year.”

The video’s description teases a new mixtape called The Off Season, a prelude to The Fall Offproject referenced on his KOD LP — one of 2018’s best albums (so far).

Watch Cole’s “Album Of The Year” above.

READ MORE

 

J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle, Hints at New Album and Mixtape was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther 4
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Black Panther’ Passes $700 Million Mark
 12 mins ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
KFi 1st ft. 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg…
 16 hours ago
08.07.18
Webbie Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case,…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
Ex-Sheriff David “Trumpian” Clarke Claims To Have Been…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
On God? Jay Electronica Says He Is Releasing…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You…
 19 hours ago
08.07.18
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Negan Will Be Swinging Lucille…
 20 hours ago
08.07.18
Sickamore Talks How He & Travis Scott Steered…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
Issa Rae Lands Cover Issue Of ‘EBONY’ September…
 21 hours ago
08.07.18
Magic Stick: 50 Cent Defuses Stripper vs. Bartender…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
Big Mad: Florida Bar Cancels NFL TV Package…
 22 hours ago
08.07.18
Watch: New City Girls Documentary Tells All About…
 23 hours ago
08.07.18
No Arrests Made After 12 Killed, 66 Shot…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
EXCLUSIVE: NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns Talks ‘Call of…
 1 day ago
08.07.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close