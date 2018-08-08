Cuffing Season is Here!

Ooooh! The planets are shifting as ‘cuffing season’ slowly approaches. Seems like August and the good Lordt may bring you that ‘sign’ you’ve been waiting for. *winks eye*

– Retrograde Uranus lessens impulsive desires. The first few days, especially, you’ll find people (even you) won’t rashly plunge into unexplored territory and instead will reconsider a well-worn path. It isn’t about taking things extra slowly but about not going as fast without any thinking at all.

Tonight is a night for celestial love when Venus trines Mars. Libra Venus is true to the idea of a partnership. Aquarius Mars has passion to give but needs to trust someone as a friend. Trines symbolize the emotional harmony that occurs when people combine the two. Express feelings on this evening for lovers.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: