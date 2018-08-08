CLOSE
Cuffing Season is Here!

Ooooh! The planets are shifting as ‘cuffing season’ slowly approaches. Seems like August and the good Lordt may bring you that ‘sign’ you’ve been waiting for. *winks eye* 

 

 Aug 7, 2018 – Retrograde Uranus lessens impulsive desires. The first few days, especially, you’ll find people (even you) won’t rashly plunge into unexplored territory and instead will reconsider a well-worn path. It isn’t about taking things extra slowly but about not going as fast without any thinking at all.

Tonight is a night for celestial love when Venus trines Mars. Libra Venus is true to the idea of a partnership. Aquarius Mars has passion to give but needs to trust someone as a friend. Trines symbolize the emotional harmony that occurs when people combine the two. Express feelings on this evening for lovers.

