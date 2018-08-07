CLOSE
Entertainment News
Issa Rae Lands Cover Issue Of ‘EBONY’ September Issue

The glamorous writer, producer and actress is featured for EBONY"s Fashion Issue.

Issa Rae EBONY September Issue Cover

This coming Sunday, Issa Rae and her hit HBO show Insecure returns for its third season and the anticipation is high as expected. Ahead of her big night, the glamorous writer, actress, and media superstar is featured on the cover of EBONY’s September issue looking especially radiant.

For the publication’s “Fashion Issue,” Rae and the styling team of Shiona Turini, Joanna Simpkin, and Felicia Featherwood set the stage for photographer Brian Bowen Smith to capture the vision laid out under the direction of Courtney Walter.

The story gives way to an inside look at Rae’s upcoming role in the film The Hate U Give set to debut to national audiences this summer.

From EBONY:

Awkward. Insecure. Impulsive. These are some of the adjectives TV producer Issa Rae uses to self-describe, even though the 33-year-old’s impact on the television industry is clear: She’s the reigning impresario and vanguard of authentic Black voices.

True words were spoken.

Be sure to check out more about the issue by following this link.

Issa Rae Lands Cover Issue Of ‘EBONY’ September Issue was originally published on hiphopwired.com

