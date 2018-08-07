CLOSE
Webbie Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case, Accepts Generous Plea Deal

Webbie was initially charged with multiple felonies ranging from 2nd-degree battery, false imprisonment and domestic abuse by strangulation back in July of 2017.

“Independent” rapper Webbie will be getting N-O-J-A-I-L-T-I-M-E for allegedly putting hands on his then-girlfriend because he copped a plea deal. 

TMZ exclusively reports Webbie agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery on Thursday (August 2nd) and was given a slap on the wrist in the form of one-year probation. Webbie was initially charged with multiple felonies ranging from 2nd-degree battery, false imprisonment and domestic abuse by strangulation back in July of 2017 when he reportedly assaulted his now ex-girlfriend in a hotel room. To back up her claims she even shared photos of her injuries she suffered at the hands of Webbie.

So yeah he definitely dodged a big bullet because he was looking at some serious jail time.

Per TMZ:

According to the East Baton Rouge court clerk … Webbie agreed to plead guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery and was sentenced to one year of probation.

He’ll have to keep his nose clean during that time, complete 20 hours of community service and anger management classes. The court also ordered him to pay $5k in restitution to his ex-GF and $500 in court fees.

Webbie and ex-girlfriend had a well documented toxic relationship. He accused his then-girlfriend of wrecking his home and stealing jewelry and called the cops on her. We just hope Webbie takes this moment and realizes he was given an opportunity most don’t get. Jail is no place you want to spend any time in for something you could have easily avoided.

Webbie Avoids Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case, Accepts Generous Plea Deal was originally published on hiphopwired.com

