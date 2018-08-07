That Paul Wall And #YPP Interview You Were Looking For [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
| 08.07.18
Paul Wall was recently in the DFW and stopped by 97.9 The Beat to kick with Ya Pilot Pskillz. Check out the exclusive interview above. Video shot by Shun Atkins. Also be sure to get your tickets to see Paul Wall perform at our annual 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show on Sept. 9, 2018.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Dallas Mayor’s Back To School Fair (PHOTOS)
Dallas Mayor's Back To School
19 photos

