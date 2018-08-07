CLOSE
Rapper Jean Grae and Quelle Chris Married [Photos]

This family has plenty of bars.

Jean Grae & Quelle Chris wedding

Source: @johnhodgman / Instagram

Jean Grae got hitched. The criminally underrated MC and her longtime boyfriend, rapper/producer Quelle Chris, were married this past weekend. 

The couple got married on Sunday (August 5) at the The W Loft in Brooklyn. Looks like it was a small ceremony with Tanya Morgan (Donwill and Von Pea) and Hannibal Buress some of the notables in the building.

Jean’s friend John Hodgman and some other close friends shared pictures of the happy couple on Instagram. Quelle and his new wife dropped a collaborative project called Everything’s Fine earlier this year.

Congratulations to Jean Grae and Quelle and may they continue dropping dope music while enjoying those marital tax breaks. Check out some more wedding pics we were able to find on the flip.

Photo: Instagram/@johnhodgman

Rapper Jean Grae and Quelle Chris Married [Photos]

