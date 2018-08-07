CLOSE
Fat Joe Claps At Eric Benet Saying Hip-Hop Serves White Supremacy

Don Cartagena wasn't all that enthused about the R&B singer saying Hip-Hop is destroying Black lives.

Roc Nation Brunch 2018

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Fat Joe has been a Hip-Hop figure for well over a quarter century, so it’s fair to say he knows the culture and music’s aims inside and out. Eric Benet recently posted an Instagram image essentially saying that Hip-Hop music is essentially aiding white supremacy but Joey Crack says nothing could be further from the truth.

TMZ reports:

Eric posted a message on IG saying that rappers who promote killing black people, degrading black women, abusing drugs, materialization or living a low life are not artists … but actual agents of white supremacy — and are being used to destroy their own race.

Joe couldn’t disagree more, telling us rap music is just that … music. He says it’s often used for a variety of reasons, none of which he considers to be pushing white supremacists’ agenda.

Peep Fat Joe speaking with TMZ in the video below. And didn’t Jay-Z already tell us on 4:44 to not “go Eric Benet” already? Here’s another example, folks. To be fair, however, Benet is talking about a specific type of lyrical display but still, it’s kind of a reach.

Inconvenient truth to some of the rich and famous.

A post shared by Eric Benét (@ericbenet) on

Photo: WENN

Fat Joe Claps At Eric Benet Saying Hip-Hop Serves White Supremacy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

